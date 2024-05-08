Law enforcement breaks up pro-Palestinian demonstration at French university

(MENAFN) Riot police forcefully intervened to disband a pro-Palestine student demonstration outside the renowned Sorbonne University in Paris on Tuesday, employing tear gas and physical force. The protest, organized in solidarity with Palestinians amidst the ongoing Israeli military operation in Gaza, escalated as tensions mounted following the IDF's reported ground incursions into Rafah.



As the demonstration commenced on Tuesday afternoon, French police clad in riot gear swiftly moved to quell the gathering, forming defensive lines and pushing protesters away from the streets adjacent to Sorbonne. Videos circulating online captured scenes of police employing pepper spray against demonstrators who resisted the dispersal, with tear gas being deployed into the crowd over the barrier of shields.



A multitude of protesters wielding Palestinian flags congregated at the university's entrance, chanting slogans advocating for Palestinian liberation and condemning Israeli military actions. The fervent calls for "Free Palestine" and demands for an immediate ceasefire echoed through the vicinity, underscoring the impassioned sentiments of the demonstrators.



In a symbolic gesture of solidarity, protesters erected makeshift encampments within Sorbonne's lecture halls, further amplifying their message of support for the Palestinian cause. Videos shared on social media platforms showcased the determination of the demonstrators as they continued their protest within the university premises.



The forceful dispersal of the pro-Palestine demonstration at Sorbonne University reflects the heightened tensions surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict, with impassioned voices advocating for justice and peace amidst escalating violence in the region.

