Photo Of The Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the official reception held at the Presidential Palace in Ankara on the occasion of His Highness the Amir's visit to the friendly Republic of Turkey

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.