China, France demand Palestinian state

(MENAFN) During a high-profile summit in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese leader Xi Jinping issued a joint statement advocating for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. The call for a Palestinian statehood aligns with the longstanding international consensus known as the two-state solution, which envisions the creation of a Palestinian state within territories occupied by Israel since 1967. This proposal has garnered support from the United Nations and various nations worldwide, including the United States, Israel's key ally.



The joint statement issued by Macron and Xi emphasizes the need for a resolute and irreversible revival of the political process, specifically endorsing the two-state solution with Jerusalem as the capital of both states. Furthermore, it underscores the imperative of creating a viable, independent, and sovereign Palestinian state based on the borders established in 1967, commonly referred to as the "1967 lines."



The reference to the 1967 lines harks back to Israel's borders before the Six-Day War, during which Israel occupied territories including the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem. A return to these lines would entail Israel's withdrawal from these areas, including the dismantling of settlements in the occupied territories.



The statement comes amidst ongoing tensions in the region and efforts to advance a comprehensive peace process. However, it also reflects the divergent viewpoints and challenges surrounding the issue, as evidenced by Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu's previous rejection of pressure to accept a Palestinian state.



The summit's endorsement of Palestinian statehood underscores the continued international commitment to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through diplomatic means. However, it also underscores the complexities and obstacles inherent in achieving a lasting and comprehensive peace settlement in the region.

