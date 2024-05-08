Interior Minister Orders To Release 485 Administrative Detainees

Amman, May 8 (Petra) -- Minister of Interior Mazen Faraya instructed administrative governors on Wednesday to release 485 administrative detainees, who do not pose any threat to society and public order to ensure their reintegration into society.The decision came after checking the detainees' cases and making sure there is no danger to their lives or citizens' lives, while maintaining public safety.

