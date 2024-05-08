Industrial production in Germany decreases 0.4 percent in March

(MENAFN) According to data released by Destatis on Wednesday, Germany's industrial output experienced a month-on-month decline of 0.4 percent in March, marking a reversal from the downwardly revised growth of 1.7 percent observed in February. This latest figure came in below market expectations, as analysts had anticipated a 0.6 percent decrease in March. The decline in industrial production during March underscores ongoing challenges within the German manufacturing sector, which has been grappling with various headwinds including supply chain disruptions, geopolitical uncertainties, and lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Breaking down the data further, the production of consumer goods registered a notable drop of 1.4 percent in March compared to the previous month. Similarly, the output of intermediate goods declined by 0.6 percent, while energy production saw a significant decrease of 4.2 percent from February. These declines across multiple sectors reflect broader weaknesses in domestic demand and industrial activity, signaling potential challenges for Germany's economic recovery trajectory in the near term.



Looking at the year-on-year comparison, Germany's industrial production fell by 3.3 percent in March, following a 5.3 percent decline recorded in February. This annual contraction highlights the persistent struggles faced by the country's industrial sector, which continues to grapple with both internal and external pressures. Factors such as supply chain disruptions, sluggish global demand, and uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook have contributed to the subdued performance of German industries, posing challenges for policymakers tasked with fostering sustainable growth and stability in Europe's largest economy.

