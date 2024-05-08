Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024: PM Modi Commemorates Legacy Of 'The Bard Of Bengal' On His Birth Anniversary

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (May 8) paid tribute to the renowned Bengali polymath Rabindranath Tagore on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

PM Modi in a social media post on platform X (formerly Twitter) stated, "I pay homage to Gurudev Tagore, on the occasion of his Jayanti. His enduring wisdom and genius continue to inspire and enlighten innumerable people across generations." The message was attached to a video clip giving insights into the life of 'the Bard of Bengal.'



Rabindranath Tagore, often referred to as Gurudev, was a prominent Bengali poet, writer, philosopher, composer, and artist. Born on May 7, 1861, in Calcutta (now Kolkata), Tagore is widely regarded as one of the greatest literary figures of India and the world.

Tagore's literary works include poetry, short stories, novels, essays, plays, and songs, and he wrote in Bengali and English. His notable works include the collection of poems "Gitanjali," for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913, becoming the first non-European to receive this honor.

Apart from his literary contributions, Tagore was also a social reformer, educator, and political activist. He established the renowned school Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan, which became a center for education and culture. Tagore's philosophy emphasized the importance of universal humanism, spiritualism, and the interconnectedness of all beings.

