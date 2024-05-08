US finalizes construction of temporary pier for humanitarian aid delivery into Gaza

(MENAFN) The construction of a temporary floating pier for humanitarian aid delivery into the Gaza Strip has been completed by the United States, as stated by a Pentagon spokeswoman on Tuesday.



Sabrina Singh, the spokeswoman, informed reporters that the US military has finished the offshore construction of the Trident pier section, also known as the causeway, which will eventually be anchored to the Gaza shore. Additionally, the construction of the floating pier section has also been finalized.



Singh stated that both components of the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (JLOTS) operation—the floating pier and the Trident pier—are now fully constructed and awaiting final movement offshore. However, adverse weather conditions, including high winds and sea swells, are currently hindering the final placement of the facility.



Due to these conditions, the pier sections and military vessels involved in the construction remain at the Port of Ashdod. Last week, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) had temporarily halted the offshore assembly of the floating pier due to concerns about sea states, leading to the relocation of the partially built pier and military vessels to the Port of Ashdod.



The Pentagon had announced on March 8th that it would initiate an emergency mission to establish the pier off the coast of Gaza, aiming to deliver up to 2 million humanitarian aid meals per day. This mission includes deploying a floating pier—an 1,800-foot-long causeway—to be attached to the shore along with logistical support vessels.

MENAFN08052024000045015839ID1108186917