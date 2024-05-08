Baku Hosts 7Th Meeting Of High-Level Working Group On Caspian Sea Issues

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 7th meeting of the High-Level Working Group on the CaspianSea issues was held in Baku on May 6-7, Azernews reports.

The meeting was attended by Samir Sharifov, head of thedelegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, A. Jahangiri, head of thedelegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Z. Amanjolova, head ofthe delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan, M. Petrakov, head ofthe delegation of the Russian Federation, and M. Atajanov, head ofthe delegation of Turkmenistan.

The head of the Azerbaijani delegation Samir Sharifov chairedthe meeting.

The discussions revolved around the drawing of the straightboundary lines in the Caspian Sea.

The meeting also discussed cooperation regarding the CaspianSea.

The heads of the delegations expressed gratitude to Azerbaijanfor the excellent organization of the meeting.

The next meeting is scheduled to take place on June 24-27 inIran.