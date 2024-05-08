               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Border Guards Destroy Russian 'Murom-P' Surveillance Complex In Kharkiv Direction


5/8/2024 1:10:03 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Aerial reconnaissance soldiers of the 'Steel Frontier' brigade destroyed the Russian invaders' 'Murom-P' surveillance complex installed near the state border in the Kharkiv direction.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of this year, this is the 18th destroyed enemy surveillance complex on the account of the brigade's fighters.

Read also: SBU shows drones destroying Russian surveillance systems

As reported, as of May 7, Russian troops have already lost about 476,460 personnel and tens of thousands of pieces of equipment and weapons in the war in Ukraine.

UkrinForm

