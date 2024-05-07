Composabl Launches Breakthrough No-Code UI Platform For Industrial Strength Autonomous Agents And Raises $4.25M

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) San Francisco, CA, 7th May 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Composabl 's ex-Microsoft founding team launches a breakthrough No-Code UI platform that enables engineers to directly teach AI agents to work alongside them in real-world settings and infuse operator expertise. Unlike existing manufacturing automation solutions, Composabl agents can make decisions based on perception, much like a human would, and reliably manage complex operations, such as robotics, drones, and a diverse range of industrial machinery.







The No-Code UI empowers users to create sophisticated Autonomous Agents from simple prompts, akin to designing a co-pilot-but unlike chatbots that use Large Language Models (LLM) to create a paragraph or a picture, Composabl uses LLM to create skills and goals for a decision-making agent that can control equipment and processes in real-time. The engineer has the ability to modify these skills, import machine learning models, and employ a vast array of countless algorithms as building blocks to build and train their agent.

The current customer base includes two Fortune 500 companies and other recognizable brands actively building agents on the Composabl platform. It is no wonder that industrial technology VC, Momenta , led the $4.25 million Series Seed funding round and that round also saw participation from Ridgeline , Exposition Ventures , and Hannah Grey VC .

With this funding comes three newly appointed advisors: Rockwell Automation's VP of Autonomy and AI, Jordan Reynolds, AI Strategist and author of Autonomous Transformation, Brian Evergreen, and IOT expert, serial entrepreneur, and technical CTO, Rick Bullotta. These appointments solidify Composabl's position as an industry frontrunner.

Additionally, industry giants like RoviSys, a billion-dollar systems integrator and official Composabl partner expressed:

“At RoviSys, Autonomous AI is a key focus of our Industrial practice and we have not found a platform that delivers Autonomous AI better than Composabl. We believe that we are at an inflection point in the history of manufacturing, and Autonomous AI will propel us into the next stage. We're using this technology to solve the unsolvable problems in industry and for our customers. We're excited to be at the forefront of innovation, alongside our partner Composabl, pushing boundaries and driving real change,” said Bryan DeBois, RoviSys Director of Autonomous AI.

Commenting on the Series Seed round, Founder and CEO of Composabl, Kence Anderson, expressed gratitude for the support and excitement for the future.“This investment propels us forward in our mission to revolutionize industrial automation,” Anderson said.“Our goal is to empower 100M engineers in industry with low code tools and intelligent building blocks.”

About Composabl

Composabl, a SF-based startup founded by ex-Microsoft engineers and led by Kence Anderson, offers an unrivaled platform that elevates and empowers the 100M engineers in industry to build production-ready AI with a No-Code tool kit of intelligent software building blocks. The Intelligent Agents built on this platform learn to solve nuanced, fuzzy, real-world problems that supersede the capabilities of existing manufacturing floor automation.

About Momenta

Momenta is a team of Venture industrialists, veteran industrial practitioners, operators, and investors at the intersection of critical industries and digital technologies. Where IT meets OT, and Digital meets Industry, Momenta's team has been working at, with, and for the industry leaders, innovators, and disruptors.