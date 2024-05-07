Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3150995 ANKARA -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan witnessed the signing of several cooperation agreements at the Presidential Palace in Ankara.

3151005 ANKARA -- His Highness the Amir commended the "historic relations between our countries for the past 60 years since their establishment in 1964, and we express our aspirations towards promoting these relations to honor aspirations of our peoples."



3151036 KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Kuwait's condemnation of Israeli settlers' assaults on Jordan's humanitarian aid convoys heading to the besieged Gaza Strip.

3151043 WASHINGTON -- The US applauded Kuwait's support and its role over the repatriation of its nationals, including Europeans from northeast Syria.

3151049 RABAT -- Kuwait's President of the Supreme Judicial Council and the President of the Court of Cassation in the State of Kuwait, Adel Bouresli, discussed with Moroccan top judicial officials ways to enhance judicial cooperation between the nations.

3151025 ABU DHABI -- Kuwait's firms are seeking to increase their presence in the United Arab Emirates due to developed system and legislations that have created a global market for international trade and securities, Chief of Kuwait Business Council in Dubai and North Emirates, Feras Al-Salem said. (end)

