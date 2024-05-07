Kuwait, Morocco Tackles Ways Of Boosting Judicial Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, May 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's President of the Supreme Judicial Council and the President of the Court of Cassation in the State of Kuwait, Adel Bouresli, discussed on Tuesday with Moroccan top judicial officials ways to enhance judicial cooperation between the nations.

In a press release, Bouresli said he me with the President-Delegate of the Supreme Judicial Council in Morocco, Mohammad Abdelnabawi, and the King's Attorney General at the Court of Cassation, Chief Public Prosecutor, Hassan Al-Daki, to strengthen judicial cooperation between the two countries.

Bouresli added that he discussed with Moroccan judicial officials a number of issues in order to enhance ways of cooperation in judicial areas of common interest.

Bouresli also expressed hopes to exchange experiences and expertise between the two countries in the judicial and legal fields, as well as to strengthen efforts, especially in the field of combating all types of crime.

He pointed out that the meeting also constituted an opportunity to review the jurisprudence of the two countries on issues of common interest. (end)

