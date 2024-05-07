Taiwan Records The Approach Of 10 Aircraft And Five Ships Of The People's Republic Of China

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva, AZERNEWS
The armed forces of Taiwan recorded the approach of 10 aircraftand five ships of the People's Liberation Army of China to theisland during the day, Azernews reports.
As indicated in the statement, four aircraft crossed the middleline of the Taiwan Strait, entered the air defense identificationzone in the southwestern and eastern parts of the island.
The statement said that the Taiwanese army responded by usingaircraft, ships, as well as ground-based anti-aircraft missilesystems to track targets.
MENAFN07052024000195011045ID1108185216
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.