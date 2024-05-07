Azercell Introduces Premium Tariff And Premium+ Loyalty Program

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The mobile operator offers special tariff packagesand exclusive benefits to subscribers

Azercell continues to provide tariff packages of various volumeand value tailored to the modern mobile needs of its customers. Thecountry's leading mobile operator has introduced the Premium tarifffor both postpaid and prepaid (SimSim) line subscribers. ThePremium tariff packages offer a wider range of price options tocater to diverse preferences:

Within all Premium packages, subscribers are provided with 1GBof internet for text messaging on WhatsApp and FB Messenger.

Additionally, subscribers who join the Premium tariff alsoobtain a membership of Azercell's Premium+ Loyalty Program. Thisprogram offers individual Premium support line, free and priorityaccess to the Customer Care Center, "Fast Track" service atAzercell Exclusive offices, free use of Mobile Customer Service,birthday surprise, and other special privileges.

It should be noted that membership in the Premium+ LoyaltyProgram is granted to subscribers of the Premium 50GB, Premium75GB, and Premium 100GB tariffs, as well as to those whose monthlysubscription spending on the Azercell network has been 40 AZN ormore for the last 6 months (the 40 AZN limit must be met everymonth).

