G20 Countries Should Send Signal Of Lasting And Just Peace For Ukraine - Scholz

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The German Chancellor called on major developing countries to do more to stop Russia's war against Ukraine.

Olaf Scholz said this in a speech at the Global Solutions Summit conference in Berlin, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The more countries like China, Brazil, India and others say to Russia: "Enough! This war must end, Russia must withdraw its troops!", the more chances there are for a quick peace," the German leader said.

According to him, developing countries should intensify diplomatic efforts in view of the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland in June. It is also in the interests of the G20 partners themselves to send a signal of lasting and just peace to Ukrainians, the German Prime Minister said.

He expressed hope that diplomatic efforts would bring the world closer to a just peace. The Chancellor also stressed that Germany and the entire democratic world will never accept that borders are moved by force.

"We either defend principles such as independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity together, or we risk them individually... Instead of accusing each other of double standards, we should think about the only global standard that exists and protects us all, and that is the principles of the UN Charter," Scholz said.

The German leader recalled the global consequences of the Russian war - inflation, energy crisis, food shortages, etc. - and stressed that there can be no sustainable development without peace.

As Ukrinform reported, the Global Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland on 15-16 June. Heads of state and government from all continents are invited to participate in the event.

President Zelensky said that Russia has a specific plan to disrupt the Global Peace Summit.