Kuwait Amir, Turkish Pres. Hold Summit Talks In Ankara

ANKARA, May 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah held summit talks with Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Palace in Ankara on Tuesday.

The two leaders discussed historic relations between the two countries and ways promoting and developing the existing partnership at all levels.

In a speech, His Highness the Amir, expressing gratitude for the Turkish President, government and people for the warm hospitality, reaffirmed that his visit "boosts constructive cooperation between the two countries, and reflects desire of the two leaderships to promote it in all fields for the best of our countries and honors aspirations of our people." (more)

