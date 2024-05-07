UN Chief: Full-Scale Assault On Rafah Will Lead To Human Catastrophe

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, May 7 (KUNA) --UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated his appeal for the Israeli occupation forces to avoid any escalation in Gaza, and engage, instead, in constructive talks on ceasefire.

"The closure of both the Rafah and Karm Abu-Salem (Karem Shalom) crossings is especially damaging to an already dire humanitarian situation. They must be re-opened immediately," he said at a press encounter at the UN HQ in New York on Tuesday.

He underscored the need for an agreement between the Government of Israel and the leadership of Hamas to stop the "unbearable suffering" of both Palestinians in Gaza and the Israeli hostages and their families.

"It would be tragic if weeks of intense diplomatic activity for peace in Gaza, yield no ceasefire. No release of hostages. And a devastating offensive in Rafah," he warned.

"I reiterate my appeal for both parties to show the political courage and spare no effort to secure an agreement now," he stressed.

The UN chief further emphasized that a full-scale assault on Rafah will be a "human catastrophe".

"Countless more civilian casualties. Countless more families forced to flee yet again - with nowhere safe to go. Because there is no safe place in Gaza.

"Attacking Rafah will further upend our efforts to support people in dire humanitarian straits as famine looms," Guterres went on.

Guterres also warned that the repercussions of an attack on Rafah will be felt far beyond the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, the occupied West Bank and the wider Middle East region.

"Even the best friends of Israel are clear: An assault on Rafah would be a strategic mistake, a political calamity, and a humanitarian nightmare.

"I appeal to all those with influence over Israel to do everything in their power to help avert even more tragedy," he added.

In the far south of the Gaza Strip, the town of Rafah bordering Egypt has been hosting hundreds of thousands of Palestinians driven from elsewhere in the besieged enclave due to the ongoing Israeli military operation.

There are also grave concerns that humanitarian aid stocks are fast running out across the war-torn Strip, and fuel reserves will run out by the end of the day. (end)

mmg









MENAFN07052024000071011013ID1108185100