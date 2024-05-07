               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jordan, Egypt's Warn Of Israeli Plans To Invade Rafah


5/7/2024 3:03:22 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Washington, May 7 (Petra) -- Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry Tuesday warned of Israel's planned operation in Rafah and its move today to occupy the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing.
In a phone call, the top diplomats warned of Israel's closure to the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza. They discussed the ceasefire efforts, the protection of civilians and delivering adequate and sustainable humanitarian assistance to all parts of the Strip.
They rejected the forced displacement of Palestinians, whether inside or outside the occupied Palestinian Territories.

MENAFN07052024000117011021ID1108185086


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search