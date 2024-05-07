Jordan, Egypt's Warn Of Israeli Plans To Invade Rafah

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Washington, May 7 (Petra) -- Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry Tuesday warned of Israel's planned operation in Rafah and its move today to occupy the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing.In a phone call, the top diplomats warned of Israel's closure to the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza. They discussed the ceasefire efforts, the protection of civilians and delivering adequate and sustainable humanitarian assistance to all parts of the Strip.They rejected the forced displacement of Palestinians, whether inside or outside the occupied Palestinian Territories.