Understanding Chromebooks: Are They Really That Safe? Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Chromebooks are well-known for being affordable, easy to use, and lightweight laptops.

These devices are centered around the Chrome web browser, which allows access to web-based apps such as Google Docs and Google Sheets.

Because of their Linux-based OS and famous sandboxing feature, they are also considered a safer laptop alternative. But is Chrome OS enough to keep users safe online without additional protection? Let's find out.

What are Chromebooks?

Chromebooks use Chrome OS and focus on web-based app functionalities. User data is sent to the cloud, meaning users always have access to backups if something goes wrong with their Chromebook.

These laptops are designed to be functional and fit anyone's budget. Therefore, the hardware isn't as powerful as that of Windows and Apple laptops.

