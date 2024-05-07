(MENAFN- Baystreet) Microsoft Loses Ground on Deal with Exergi
Is Cloudflare Stock a Buy After Crashing Last Week?
Hour Loop Weakens on Q1 Numbers
Payments Firm Block Adds To Bitcoin Stake
Warning: Beware of GameStop, Tandem Diabetes, and More Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Palantir's Stock Falls 10% On Weak Guidance Palantir's stock is down 10% after the data analytics company announced weaker-than-expected forward guidance that disappointed analysts and investors.
The Denver, Colorado-based company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 U.S., matching Wall Street expectations. The company has posted a profit for six consecutive quarters.
Revenue in the year's first quarter totaled $634 million U.S. versus estimates of $625 million U.S. Sales were up 21% from a year earlier.
Palantir, which builds big-data and artificial intelligence (A.I.) software for governments and corporations issued guidance that left investors wanting more.
Management said that they expect current second-quarter revenue of $649 million U.S. to $653 million U.S. versus $653 million U.S. that was the consensus expectation among analysts.
For all of this year, Palantir anticipates revenue of $2.68 billion U.S. to $2.69 billion U.S., weaker than consensus estimates of $2.71 billion U.S.
The weak guidance comes despite a Q1 revenue beat. Earlier this year, Palantir signed a $178 million U.S. contract with the American military to develop a next-generation sensor station.
Palantir added that it 660“bootcamps” with prospective customers during Q1, allowing them to get hands-on time with the company's data analytics technology.
Prior to today (May 7), Palantir's stock had risen 225% over the last 12 months to trade at $25.21 U.S. per share
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN07052024000212011056ID1108183696
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.