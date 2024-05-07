Cabinet Issues 2024 Municipalities' Financial Bylaw

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 7 (Petra)- A Cabinet session held Tuesday, headed by Prime Minister Dr. Bishr Khasawneh, decided to approve the mandating reasons for the draft 2024 Financial Bylaw for Municipalities for the year 2024, in preparation for sending it to Bureau of Legislation and Opinion to complete procedures for its approval according to the rules.The system aligns with endorsement of Local Administration Law No. (22) of 2021, aimed to develop the financial procedures currently implemented and address some other issues in the regulation.Additionally, Council of Ministers decided to extend implementation of its decision issued on 1/21/2024, which exempted customs duties and the general and private sales tax on maritime freight charges until 30/6/2024.The decision comes as prices of maritime freight in the markets are "still higher" than their normal rates as a result of the repercussions of the maritime crisis in the Red Sea, aimed to reduce costs of importing goods and alleviate impact of their prices on citizens.The Cabinet also reviewed the periodic report of the Ministry of Industry and Trade on measures taken to reduce rising prices and enhance strategic stock of basic goods and materials.Speaking at the session, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Yousef Shamali, said the ministry's monitoring teams continue to carry out their field visits to commercial establishments countrywide to detect any possible violations.During the last week of April, 2024, he noted teams carried out 1,649 visits to establishments and issued 63 violation tickets.By monitoring the average prices of 90 basic commodities, he stated that local markets witnessed price stability of 62 basic commodities and 23 other items dropped, while 5 commodities rose "slightly," including some types of imported chicken and meat.Shamali pointed to the ministry's decision to set price ceilings for fresh poultry starting last Monday, aimed to curb the unjustified rise in its prices, and intensify its monitoring tours to ensure adherence to price caps and control any possible violations.In this regard, he stressed stability in commodity prices in the markets, abundance of stocks, continuation of freight movement and import of goods at a normal pace.On another level, the Council decided to refer Director-General of the Land Transport Regulatory Commission (LTRC), Abdul Rahim Wreikat, to retirement.