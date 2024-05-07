National Clothes Of Azerbaijan Displays In US

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The traditional attire of Azerbaijan was showcased at anexhibition held in Washington, D.C., the capital of the UnitedStates, Azernews reports.

The exhibition, which featured national costumes from variouscountries, took place at the Woodrow Wilson House Museum. Withassistance from the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United States,Azerbaijan's national costume was featured among the garmentsexhibited.

Jamila Mammadova, the embassy's public relations officer,highlighted that the attire was dedicated to Sara Khatun,recognized as the first female diplomat from Azerbaijan and thebroader Muslim East, renowned for her diplomatic prowess.

Elizabeth Karcher, the executive director of the museum,expressed appreciation to the participating embassies during theopening remarks. She mentioned that the exhibition is an annualevent, showcasing national costumes from 40 countries this year emphasized that the exhibition aims to demonstrate theinfluence of fashion and promote messages of peace throughclothing.

Guests were presented with a magazine featuring photographs ofthe showcased garments. The section dedicated to Azerbaijan in themagazine provided details about the fabrics used in the exhibitedclothing and information about Sara Khatun's contributions.