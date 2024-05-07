Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Casts Vote, Calls For Maximum Voting

(MENAFN- IANS) Hubballi, May 7 (IANS) Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday cast his vote at a polling booth in Chinmayi Vidyalaya in Bhavaninagar locality in Hubballi city and appealed to people to vote in maximum numbers.

Talking to the media after exercising his right to franchise, the Union Minister said that voting day is considered the sacred festival in a democracy.

"To build the nation and achieve overall development, everyone should come out and vote. Everyone should also ensure that voting is done to the optimum level. They should encourage their families and neighbours to vote," he said.

Pralhad Joshi's wife Jyothi Joshi, brother Govind Joshi and daughter Arpita Joshi also exercised their right to franchise.

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar cast his vote at the polling booth in Belagavi city. He was accompanied by sitting BJP MP from Belagavi Mangala Angadi and his daughter-in-law Shraddha Angadi and others.