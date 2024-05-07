Berber Jewellery Exhibit At MIA To Close On May 20

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Years of Culture initiative invites the public to visit the Berber Jewellery Collection from the Royal Palace exhibition at the Museum of Islamic Art, the inaugural event of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture, before its departure on May 20.

The exhibition marks the first time the collection left Morocco, offering a unique window into the nation's culture.

Berber Jewellery Collection from the Royal Palace features more than 200 historical and culturally significant pieces from Morocco's Oudayas, National Museum of Adornment in Rabat.

The Royal Palace Collection represents the diverse regions of Morocco, from the Atlas Mountains to the southern provinces.

These artifacts, showcasing various techniques, forms, and materials, reveal the regional traits of key jewellery production centres in Morocco and reflect Morocco's rich heritage, demonstrating artistry in wirework, inlaying, and the use of coral, amber, glass, beads, and coins. Common motifs, including geometric patterns and stylised depictions of nature, connect to the Berber people's nomadic lifestyle, echoing their deep bond with nature and the environment.