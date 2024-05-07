Move Over, Quad The New Squad Has Landed

The new“Squad” will likely further embolden the Philippines in its ongoing maritime tussles with China, which have recently intensified through Chinese“gray zone” tactic attacks on Philippine ships. That, in turn, has raised concerns of a possible armed conflict that draws in the US and perhaps by extension Japan and Australia.

China's Communist Party-run Global Times mouthpiece has openly warned that the new“Squad” security grouping is“exacerbating regional risks”, underscoring Beijing's growing irritation with Manila's role as a new linchpin in America's“integrated deterrence” strategy of counterbalancing China's regional rise and ambitions.

A Chinese Coast Guard ship uses water cannons on a Philippine navy-operated supply boat as it approaches the Second Thomas Shoal in the disputed South China Sea on December 10, 2023. Photo: Philippine Coast Guard

The old Quad is under strain due to India's refusal to align with the West's punitive stance on Russia. That's been seen in India's refusal to condemn Russia's actions at the United Nations or comply with Western sanctions imposed on Moscow, including on its crucial energy industry.

If anything, the Narendra Modi administration has steadfastly stood by Russia as a major strategic partner.

To the West's consternation, India has continued to purchase advanced Russian weapons systems while massively expanding its imports of discounted Russian oil. Meanwhile, India has pushed back hard on what it sees as Western“hypocrisy” and neo-colonialism.

“Those who are economically dominant today are leveraging their production capabilities and those who have institutional influence or historical influence have actually weaponized a lot of those capabilities,” India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar complained during a conference on Global South nations.

“They (Western powers) will mouth all the right things, but the reality is still today, it's very much a world of double standards,” he added, thus positioning India as a leader among rising powers and Global South nations that China is also cultivating through expanded trade and investment relations.

Despite its heated border disputes with China, India has also refused to join any coalition or major drills aimed at constraining Beijing's maritime ambitions. Indeed, the South Asian power seems more interested in maximizing its own bid to become a“major power” by opportunistically pursuing strategic cooperation with competing superpowers.

This stands in stark contrast to the Philippines , which has consistently voted along similar lines as Western democracies in key UN votes, including on Russia and Myanmar.

Manila has also proactively pushed back against China in the South China Sea through legal cases and increased naval and coast guard deployments. And it is a mutual defense treaty ally of the US with increasingly robust defense engagement with both Australia and Japan.

The creation of the four-way Squad” wouldn't have been possible without a major reorientation in Philippine foreign policy under Marcos Jr.

Throughout the previous Rodrigo Duterte administration, Manila consciously tried to avoid any anti-China coalition or grouping in favor of stable ties with all major powers. Initially, Marcos Jr also signaled a similar hedging strategy by underscoring his commitment to the Duterte era“friends to all, enemy to none” neutrality mantra .

Following a largely fruitless state visit to Beijing last year, which failed to produce any breakthroughs on outstanding bilateral issues including over the South China Sea, the Filipino president shifted gears by rapidly enhancing security cooperation with traditional allies led by the US.

Most notably, Marcos Jr has expanded the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) to give the Pentagon access to additional bases in the northern Philippines, pursued a trilateral Japan-Philippine-US (JAPHUS) security grouping and signed a new comprehensive strategic partnership pact with Australia.

The urgency for a new“quad” grouping has gained momentum following multiple collisions between Philippine and Chinese maritime forces in the South China Sea that have recently injured Filipino servicemen and damaged vessels.

The new“Squad”, inter alia, will reportedly regularize joint patrols in the South China Sea, expand maritime security coordination and intelligence-sharing in the Western Pacific, and help to accelerate the Philippines' military modernization.