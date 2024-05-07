Airbus Confirms Indigo's Order For 30 A350 Aircraft

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Paris

:

Airbus on Monday ( May 6) confirmed IndiGo's order for 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft, which are slated to be delivered from 2027.



A confirmation from Airbus indicates IndiGo has made a part payment for the order to confirm delivery slots. At list price, the order is worth $12 billion, but airlines tend to enjoy heavy discounts on bulk orders.

The choice of the A350 is a reaffirmation of IndiGo's continued trust in Airbus, the European aerospace major said in a statement.

IndiGo operates 324 Airbus A320 family aircraft and has close to 1,000 on order making it the largest customer for Airbus' most popular jet.

"We are proud that our fuel-efficient, next-generation A320 Family revolutionised domestic air travel in India, and that now the A350 is poised to replicate the same success on long-haul routes,” said Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales, Commercial Aircraft.

