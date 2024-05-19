Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Speaks To Lankan PM On His Plans For Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, May 19: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar, founder of the Art of Living Foundation held a discussion with Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena at the Temple Trees on May 18.

The Gurudev said his foundation plans to set up free educational centres in Sri Lanka for skills development of youths. He also expressed interest in establishing an Ayurvedic research institution.

The foundation has established two orphanages in Batticaloa and Wellawaya.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor of the Eastern Province, Senthil Thondaman, MPs Jayantha Weerasinghe and Yadamini Gunawardena, Dr N Ramanujam, Vinod Moonasinghe and Madhu Rao and leading members of the Art of Living Foundation were present on this occasion.

END