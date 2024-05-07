Salman Khan House Firing Case: Fifth Accused Arrested From Rajasthan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In a major development, the Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested fifth accused in connection with the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai's Bandra arrested accused has been identified as Mohammad Chaudhary is being brought to Mumbai today where he will be produced in the court and a demand for custody will be made, said officials.

