UN Human Rights Chief Denounces Israel's Orders To Relocate Palestinians From Rafah, Inhumane

GENEVA, May 7 (NNN-XINHUA) – United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, yesterday condemned Israel's directives, ordering civilians to evacuate Rafah, warning that, this action will lead to further deaths, suffering, and increased destruction in an already dire situation.

“Gazans continue to be hit with bombs, disease, and even famine. And today, they have been told that they must relocate yet again, as the Zionist military operations into Rafah scale up.”

“This is inhumane. It runs contrary to the basic principles of international humanitarian and human rights laws, which have the effective protection of civilians as their overriding concern,” the UN human rights chief said.

UN authorities have repeatedly warned of mounting civilian casualties, as a result of heavy bombardment in Gaza, as well as, a growing humanitarian emergency in the region, with acute shortage of crucial supplies.

“Forcibly relocating hundreds of thousands from Rafah, to areas which have already been flattened and where there is little shelter and virtually no access to humanitarian assistance, necessary for their survival, is inconceivable. It will only expose them to more danger and misery,” the official added.

The High Commissioner called for an immediate ceasefire, and emphasised the urgent need for unimpeded and substantial humanitarian assistance.


