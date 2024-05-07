ED Arrests Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam's Secretary, Domestic Help After ₹32-Crore Cash Recovery

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam's personal secretary Sanjiv Lal and the latter's domestic help was arrested by Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday after over ₹32 crore cash from them.

Sources close to the development told PTI, two of them were questioned overnight, following which they were taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)The ED on Monday raided a 2BHK flat which is allegedly occupied by Lal's domestic help Jehangir, as part of a money laundering investigation , they said recovered over ₹32 crore cash apart from ₹3 crore from some other premises that were searched by the central agency. The total cash recovery stands at ₹35.23 crore, the sources said trunks filled with recovered cash were taken away from the residence by ED officials on Monday night recovery is in connection with the ongoing investigation into the case of Virendra K Ram, the chief engineer at the Jharkhand Rural Development Department 2019, a substantial cash sum was discovered with a subordinate of Virendra K Ram. The ED subsequently took over the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

In February 2023, ED arrested Virendra K Ram in connection with alleged irregularities in scheme implementation. Following this, multiple searches were conducted by ED across Ranchi, Jamshedpur, and other locations in Jharkhand, Bihar, and Delhi, Jharkhand rural development minister and Congress leader Alam had denied any wrongdoing on his part.(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

