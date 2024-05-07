Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Will Delhi CM Walk Free Owing To Lok Sabha Polls 2024? SC Hearing Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Supreme Court is set to hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea today (May 7) amid the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Last week, the court expressed that it is open to consider interim bail for AAP supremo owing to the polls.

The Apex court urged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to come preapared for the hearing noting that“We may grant or we may not grant. But we must be open to you as neither side should be taken by surprise.\"The court further cautioned both sides against presuming bail for AAP supremo and directed the Enforcement Directorate to assess potential bail conditions. Additionally, the court asked ED to consider whether Kejriwal should continue signing any files given his position as the chief minister Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been in judicial custody in Tihar Jail since his arrest on March 21. The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 15 concerning Kejriwal's plea and sought their response. On April 9, the high court upheld his arrest, citing his repeated refusal to join the investigation and attend summonses matter pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

