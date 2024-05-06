Al Arabi Set Up Amir Cup Quarter-Final Showdown With Al Duhail

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Defending champions Al Arabi will face Al Duhail in the Amir Cup quarter-finals after both teams won their respective last 16 matches yesterday. Arabi defeated Al Sailiya 2-1 at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, while Duhail eased past Al Shamal 3-1 at Al Janoub Stadium. Arabi had to come from a goal behind to defeat Sailiya, who took the lead after Abdullah Mohamed struck in the 49th minute. Arabi hit back just three minutes later through Abdou Diallo before Rafinha Alcantara's 65th minute strike turned out to be the winner. Duhail too had to fight back from a one-goal deficit to beat Shamal. Ricardo Gomez put Shamal ahead in the 39th minute, but Philippe Coutinho equalised for Duhail late in the first half. The Red Knights took the lead after Ismail Mohamed scored in the 52nd minute, before Michael Olunga put the game to bed three minutes before full time whistle.

