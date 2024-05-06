Arab Media Forum Breeding Place For Ideas, Initiatives - Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 6 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Culture, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi said Monday that Arab Media Forum has been a breeding place, since its inception, for ideas, initiatives, and forward-looking studies in various fields of media in its written, audio, visual and electronic branches.

This came in a speech delivered by Minister Al-Mutairi, representing the forum's sponsor, His Highness the Prime Minister Designate Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, at the opening ceremony of the 19th session.

Al-Mutairi referred to the Ministry of Information's strategy, in his speech, which aimed at strengthening partnership and unifying efforts with the private sector and civil society as a true embodiment of the great interest that the country's political leadership attaches to the media's mission of awareness, education, and strengthening the cultural identity of the Arab and Islamic worlds.

The minister added that hosting such forum is an extension of the keenness of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, for unity among Arab nations in the media field and the development of the Arab media structure.

"The State of Kuwait is proud to host its activities and discussion sessions since its first launch 21 years ago," the minister said.

Al-Mutairi explained that in light of the great transformation that occurred in the media and the modern technological developments that represented a qualitative shift and a real revolution at a remarkable pace, and the mixing of human intelligence with technology in forming the form and content of the media, all professionals and those interested must study, research and analyze the magnitude of the challenges imposed by technology. (end)

