USA Visa For Citizens Of Lithuania, Malta, Monegasque, Swedish, Luxembourg

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) US VISA FOR SWEDISH CITIZENS

Swedish nationals have the option to request an ESTA, also known as the Electronic System for Travel Authorization, under the Visa Waiver Program. Sweden is among over 40 nations whose people are eligible for the US ESTA to simplify the visa waiver application process. Founded in 2009, ESTA was established to oversee data of individuals traveling to the United States under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). The data is utilized to assess if a visitor presents a potential security or immigration threat to the United States. Swedish citizens who hold a valid ESTA are allowed to travel to the US for a maximum of 90 days for activities such as tourism, business, transit, medical treatment, or short-term education. If your time in the US exceeds 90 days, you must apply for a B1 business visa or a B2 tourist visa. Swedish nationals can visit the United States several times with a granted ESTA. An approved ESTA is valid for two years or until your passport expires. If your ESTA expires, you will need to apply for a new authorization. Swedish citizens wishing to apply for ESTA must meet the required ESTA requirements. Travellers can apply for an ESTA online in less than 15 minutes, have it delivered to an email address and enjoy a hassle-free and convenient experience.







DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF SWEDISH



A Swedish passport, which must be valid between the date of arrival and departure in the United States

You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the processing fee.

A Valid email address to receive the approved ESTA in their Inbox.

Documents to state your purpose of travel. A complete scan of the information page on the passport will need to be uploaded.

US VISA FOR CITIZENS OF LITHUANIAN

In Lithuania, individuals have the option to request an ESTA, which is short for Electronic System for Travel Authorization, under the Visa Waiver Program. ESTA was formed in the year 2009 with the purpose of managing data for individuals visiting the US under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). This information is used to assess if a visitor presents security or immigration threats to the United States. Lithuanian citizens are allowed to travel to the United States for up to 90 days for purposes like tourism, business, transit, medical reasons, or short-term study with an approved ESTA. Nonetheless, should your intention be to remain in the United States for a period exceeding 90 days, you must secure either a B1 business visa or a B2 tourist visa. Lithuanian citizens can use one approved ESTA for multiple visits to the United States. An approved ESTA is valid for two years or until your passport expires. If your ESTA expires, you will need to apply for a new authorization. Lithuanian citizens wishing to apply for ESTA must meet the required ESTA requirements.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF LITHUANIAN



Passport – applicants need to have a passport which remains valid for at least another 6 months.

A passport scan – we only need the information page of your passport. Make sure to have a passport with at least 6-month validity on the planned date of entry.

An electronic photograph of you – in order to finish your application, our visa specialists will require a digital photo of all applicants.

Email address – Your visa will be sent to you via email, so make certain that you introduce a valid email address you have access to. Means of payment – You can use multiple procedures of payment such as credit/debit cards or PayPal.

US VISA FOR CITIZENS OF LUXEMBOURG

The people of Luxembourg have the option to request an ESTA via the Visa Waiver Program. ESTA is the abbreviation for Electronic System for Travel Authorization. Formed in 2009, ESTA aims to gather and assess information from individuals entering the US via the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). This information is crucial in assessing if a visitor presents security or immigration threats to the United States. After receiving ESTA approval, individuals from Luxembourg can visit the US for a maximum of 90 days for purposes such as tourism, business, transit, medical needs, or temporary research. Before traveling to the United States, tourists need to ensure that their passport is valid for at least three months after their planned departure date. If you intend to stay in the United States for longer than 90 days, you must apply for a B1 business visa or a B2 tourist visa. Luxembourg nationals can travel to the United States several times with a granted ESTA. An approved ESTA is valid for two years or until your passport expires. If your ESTA expires, you will need to apply for a new permit. Luxembourg citizens wishing to apply for ESTA must meet the required ESTA requirements.

Requirements of US Visa for Luxembourg citizens



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for US ESTA Visa.

A valid credit or debit card or PayPal account to pay for the US ESTA Visa. A valid email address, to receive the US ESTA Visa in their inbox.

US VISA FOR CITIZENS OF MALTA

Maltese citizens can apply for an ESTA, which is short for Electronic System for Travel Authorization, through the Visa Waiver Program. In 2009, the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) was implemented to gather data from travelers entering the US under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) in order to determine any potential security or immigration risks they may pose. Maltese citizens can visit the United States for up to 90 days for purposes like tourism, business, transit, medical reasons, or short-term research, provided they have an authorized ESTA. If you intend to stay in the US for more than 90 days, you need to obtain a B1 Business or B2 Tourist Visa. With an approved ESTA, Maltese nationals can visit the United States multiple times. An approved ESTA is valid for two years or until your passport expires. If your ESTA expires, you will need to apply for a new permit. Prior to traveling to the United States, the traveler should ensure that the passport is valid for at least three months after the expected date of departure.

Requirements of US Visa for Malta citizens



Passport – one of the requirements is that you have a valid passport. However, not just any kind of passport. You need an electronic passport with a digital chip that contains biometric information.

E-mail address – even though your visa will be linked to your passport electronically, you still need a copy to present at the immigration office once you arrive in the US. You will receive a copy via e-mail in PDF format. Remember to print it out before you leave. Means of payment – You can use multiple methods such as credit/debit card or a PayPal account.

US VISA FOR MONEGASQUE CITIZENS

Tourism is thriving in the United States. In 1991, the citizens of Monaco were given permission to participate in the Visa Waiver Program. Formed in 2009, the purpose of ESTA is to manage data from individuals entering the US under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). The data is used to assess if a visitor is a potential security or immigration risk to the United States. In Monaco, individuals can apply for an ESTA, an abbreviation for Electronic System for Travel Authorization, under the Visa Waiver Program. Having a valid ESTA allows people from Monaco to visit the United States for up to 90 days for reasons like tourism, business, transit, medical purposes, or short-term study. If you intend on staying in the United States for more than 90 days, you will need to request a B1 business visa or a B2 tourist visa. Monaco citizens can use an approved ESTA for multiple visits to the United States. An approved ESTA is valid for two years or until your passport expires. If your ESTA expires, you will need to apply for a new permit. ESTA is an automated system that verifies your eligibility to travel to the US under the Visa Waiver Program and whether such travel poses a security or law enforcement risk.

Requirements of US Visa for Monegasque citizens



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for ESTA US Visa

A valid credit or debit card or PayPal account to pay for the ESTA US Visa A valid email address, to receive the ESTA US Visa in their inbox.