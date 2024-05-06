Сhairman Of Central Bank Convenes Meeting With The Leaders Of Various Banks

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Chairman of the Central Bank, Taleh Kazimov, and otherexecutives of the Central Bank met with the executives of the banksincluded in the advisory board of the Azerbaijan BanksAssociation.

Azernews reports that the Chairman of theCentral Bank, Taleh Kazimov, wrote about this on X socialaccount.

He noted that the results of the first quarter of the currentyear and important issues on the agenda of the sector were reviewedat the meeting.

Also, opinions were exchanged on macroeconomic factors andtrends existing in the interbank market and in the sector ingeneral.