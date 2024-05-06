Nazaha VP Champions Technological Solutions In Battle Against Corruption

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 6 (KUNA) -- Vice President of the Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) Nawaf Al-Mahamel has championed Monday for the integration of technology in the fight against corruption, underscoring Kuwait's strides in digital transformation and its role in corruption prevention.

Al-Mahamel's remarks were delivered during his participation at the Arab Forum on "Strengthening Anti-Corruption Efforts: Reality and Challenges," organized under the auspices of the Arab League, Palestinian Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Cairo.

He underlined the pivotal role of technology and digital transformation in thwarting corruption, especially in the realm of providing public services.

The digitization of government services, applications such as "Mobile ID," "Sahel," and "Meta" for scheduling government appointments, has bolstered integrity and anti-corruption endeavors, he mentioned.

These applications have notably streamlined electronic services for citizens and residents, resulting in uninterrupted service provision, decreased bureaucratic hurdles, enhanced speed, transparency, efficiency, and reduced administrative delays, he said.

He underscored the affirmative impacts of governmental digitalization on providing services, including safeguarding information and data, facilitating automatic linkage between governmental bodies, ensuring effective supervision, and advancing sustainable development goals by reducing paper usage.

As a keynote speaker in the forum's second session, Al-Mahamel presented a visual exposition on the transformative role of digitization in enhancing integrity, displaying Kuwait's pioneering experience in this domain.

Today's forum, comprising three sessions, delves into the reality and challenges of strengthening anti-corruption efforts in Arab countries by elucidating national strategies for corruption combat, harnessing technology for prevention, and delineating the private sector's anti-corruption role.

The fifth session of the Conference of States Parties (COSP) to the Arab Convention to Fight Corruption is set to convene tomorrow at the Arab League headquarters, featuring a Nazaha delegation led by Al-Mahamel. (end)

