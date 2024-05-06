Zarqa April Industrial Exports Up 36%

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, May 6 (Petra) -- Industrial exports of the Zarqa and Mafraq governorates surged 36 percent in April to $95.9 million, compared to $70.3 million in the same month last year, according to Zarqa Chamber of Industry head Fares Hamoudeh.He said in a press release Monday that the value of exports to Arab countries in third1 of 2024 was $181 million, compared to $158.2 million in the same period of 2023, an increase of 15 percent.Exports to Iraq were at $63.4 million, the UAE $13.3 million and Egypt $7.9 million, he added.Hamoudeh said exports to North America during the first three months of the year amounted to $202 million in the first third of the year, including $192 million to the United States and $9.5 million to Canada, European markets $18.2 million, non-Arab African nations $9 million, and non-Arab Asian countries $19.3 million.The value of total leather and textile exports during the first third of the year amounted to $223.28 million, supply, food, agricultural and livestock exports $93.75 million, engineering, electrical and information technology industries $28.47 million, construction $23.55 million, chemical and cosmetics, $23.30 million, medical industries $16.49 million, plastic and rubber $14.97 million, and wood and furniture $1.19 million, according to Hamoudeh.