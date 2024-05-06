Bitcoin Stocks In Play - Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASD: MARA) Trends With Double Digit Gains

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to platform for big investing ideas, reports on trading for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA ), one of the world's largest publicly traded Bitcoin miners and a leader in supporting and securing the Bitcoin ecosystem.

As bitcoin regains strength following last week's fall, Marathon Digital Holdings is trading at $20.68, up $3.16, gaining over 18%. The stock had a morning high of $20.90.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASD: MARA) will replace Aaon in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, May 8.

Last week, Marathon published unaudited bitcoin ("BTC") production and miner installation updates for April 2024.

Management Commentary

"With capacity in Ellendale coming back online and improvements made at other sites, we increased our average operational hash rate 15% in April to 21.1 exahash and increased our bitcoin production 21% to 850 bitcoin," said Fred Thiel, Marathon's chairman and CEO. "In April, we achieved an all time operating hash rate high of 25.9 exahash. Transaction fees also reached all time highs around the Halving, which we were able to capitalize on with our Slipstream service and our proprietary mining pool. Just before the Halving, we earned an additional 4.25 bitcoin from Slipstream alone, and MARA Pool outperformed, capturing one block with 10 bitcoin and another with 16 bitcoin in transaction fees. Ultimately, transaction fees accounted for approximately 16% of the bitcoin we earned in April.

News:

