Meet One Of The 'Biggest Airdrops', UXLINK Airdrop Voucher NFT Launched



EQS Newswire / 06/05/2024 / 16:15 CET/CEST

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 May 2024 - UXLINK , the "Social Monster", has issued the "IN UXLINK WE TRUST '' series of NFTs as airdrop vouchers. NFTs are categorized into four grades: "MOON", "TRUST", "FRENS" and "LINK", which correspond to different rights and interests and the number of $UXLINK tokens to be airdropped, based on the user's community contribution, on-chain interactions and assets.







NFT holders have generous rights and benefits, including:

1. 100% access to $UXLINK native token Season 1 airdrops

2. Priority participation in $UXLINK Season 2 and Season 3 airdrops

3. Access to joint airdrops of UXLINK eco-projects & AIRDROP2049 projects

4. Voting rights in community governance

Currently, UXLINK has more than 5 million registered users, about 800,000 DAPP daily users and 180,000 on-chain daily users. This NFT issuance is expected to cover about 10% of the highest quality users, exceeding 500,000 in size.

Hashtag: #UXLINK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About UXLINK UXLINK is the largest web3 social platform and infrastructure for users and developers to discover, distribute, and trade crypto assets in unique socialized and group-based manners.

1. Gained over 5 million users, with 600K on-chain/off-chain daily active and 100K on-chain daily active users.

2. Organized user traffic and interactions by 90K+ web3-powered groups

