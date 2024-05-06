Indian Government Defends Pesticide Limits For Spices And Herbs

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 6 (KNN) The Indian government has strongly defended the country's maximum residue limits (MRLs) for pesticides allowed in spices and herbs, calling them among the most stringent in the world.

This comes after the food regulators in Hong Kong and Singapore banned or recalled certain spice products from major Indian brands MDH and Everest due to the alleged presence of the pesticide Ethylene Oxide.

In a statement, the Union Health Ministry rejected reports claiming that India's food regulator FSSAI permits high levels of pesticide residues in spices and herbs as "false and malicious."

The Ministry explained that MRLs are set separately for different food products based on rigorous risk assessments that consider dietary consumption patterns and health concerns across all age groups.

While India allows 295 pesticides, with 139 registered for use on spices, the Codex Alimentarius Commission has adopted 243 pesticides, only 75 of which are applicable to spices.

The Ministry stated that one pesticide may have different MRL limits set for various crops based on risk data.

It cited examples like Monocrotophos having limits from 0.03 mg/kg for rice to 0.5 mg/kg for cardamom.

The FSSAI regularly updates its MRL standards in alignment with Codex and the European Union based on the latest scientific data and global norms, the statement added.

(KNN Bureau)