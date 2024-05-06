Apple 'Let Loose' Event On May 7: Ipad Pro To Magic Keyboard; Here's What You Can Expect From It

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Apple is finally preparing to unveil a substantial upgrade to its iPad portfolio on May 7, 2024, during an online event called 'Let Loose.' Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, is allegedly scheduled to conduct the online presentation, which is expected to run around 30 minutes. The event is Apple's first big event of the year, and it is expected to deliver significant changes to the iPad Pro and iPad Air, as well as potential accessory revisions.

iPad Pro with advanced technology, faster chip & more

According Apple reports, the launch of OLED panels for the iPad Pro will be the event's major feature. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple will enhance the iPad Pro's displays to give better images with improved brightness, contrast, and colour accuracy, making the device even more powerful for creative professionals and media aficionados.

The next iPad Pro versions are also likely to be substantially smaller than its predecessors, with the 12.9-inch model perhaps reducing by 20% and the 11-inch model by 15%. This streamlined form may be due in part to the introduction of OLED screens, but battery life remains a possible worry.

Rumours also say that Apple will introduce its next generation faster M4 CPU with the iPad Pro series, which would provide considerable performance and efficiency advantages over the existing M3 chip. This might strengthen the iPad Pro's reputation as a formidable productivity and creative tool. However, Apple is anticipated to revamp its Mac collection later this year.

Better camera for iPad lineup

The iPad Pro, like the standard iPad, is rumoured to shift its front-facing camera to the landscape bezel. This modification is intended to give a more natural and intuitive experience during video conferences.

Magic Keyboard

Apple may also announce a revamped Magic Keyboard exclusively for the upcoming iPad Pro devices. This iteration might include an aluminium base for a more laptop-like feel, a bigger trackpad, and potentially a row of function buttons to increase productivity and usefulness.

Apple Pencil

The long-awaited third-generation Apple Pencil is also expected to be released tomorrow, with features like as swappable tips, Find My integration, and a potential "squeeze" motion for more control possibilities. This might meet a broader range of creative requirements and workflows.

Announcement of iPadOS 17.5

Apple could possibly reveal the release date for iPadOS 17.5. While significant feature improvements may be restricted, anticipate updates on Find My security and the possible addition of new games and applications. However, a more extensive OS upgrade, maybe iPadOS 18, along with iOS 18 and other enhancements, might be announced during Apple's WWDC event a month later.