‘New Aerocity In Goa Will Boost Tourism Prospects In State’

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, May 6 (IANS) Goa, a favourite tourist place for many avid travellers, is now promoting itself as a wedding and MICE destination.

Known for its sun, sand, sea and scenic location, the state has launched a beach wedding policy with a single-window system to ensure that couples tie the knot without facing any bottlenecks.

“The new Aerocity coming here will change the dynamics of tourism,” says Sanjeev Ahuja, secretary of tourism, Goa.

Speaking to IANS, Ahuja said that the New Aerocity will further boost tourism prospects in Goa.

“New Aerocity at MOPA airport is all set to boost the tourism prospects in the tourist-friendly state in the next few years. There will be a golf course coming for tourists which will engage the MICE tourists visiting Goa. This Aerocity will be developed to the tune of Delhi Aerocity,” Ahuja said.

He said that the state government is pushing big to make the state famous as a wedding destination.

He said that beach weddings in Goa are trending and the Goa government is pushing this segment aggressively.

“We are happy to see beach destinations getting popular. Our state government has come up with a beach wedding policy in Goa which makes it easier for everyone to seek permission to solemnise the wedding on a beach. We have a single window system where people can apply and get permission for a beach wedding. It is catching up and we are happy that Goa is promoted as a wedding destination.”

Ahuja said that he is impressed with Rajasthan's tourism and credited the state for launching the wedding destination trend from Udaipur.

When asked if Goa has taken any clues from Rajasthan tourism, he said:“We have been interacting with Rajasthan tourism. Rajasthan is the first state where destination weddings were prompted. We interact with all tourism departments across the country and have regular interaction so that all states learn from each other.”

Ahuja said that they are promoting Goa throughout the world and organising roadshows in different countries and participating in tourism fairs in different nations too.”

“There is a huge market and I believe we need not compete with each other. These days people are going to a destination wedding, it is a healthy competition. If this trend continues, each destination will grow,” he said.

He said that besides wedding, MICE is also coming up big in Goa.

“Goa hosted eight G20 meetings which were the highest in any state in India. We also organised the Energy week. Goa has been established as an MICE industry,” he said.

He said that high-end room inventories are not available during the peak season and the new aerocity will resolve this issue.“We have many new hotels coming up in aerocity so that there is a high-end room inventory for the tourists coming in here,” he said.