Israel Evacuating Part Of Rafah Ahead Of Threatening Assault

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Israel urged civilians to evacuate parts of Rafah on May 6, possibly in preparation for an expected attack in the Southern Gaza Strip city, which currently shelters over a million war-displaced Palestinians.

The Israeli Defense Forces have asked Palestinian civilians to evacuate eastern parts of the city of Rafah and head to the“extended humanitarian zone.”

Foreign media outlets reported on Monday, May 06th, that Israeli forces have asked residents of eastern Rafah in southern Gaza to leave the area.

The Israeli Defense Forces announced this evacuation prior to a potential Israeli operation in the city.

However, the Israeli Defense Forces described this evacuation as a“temporary” measure. They stated that the request for relocation would be communicated“through posters, written messages, phone calls, and dissemination of materials in Arabic through the media.”

Meanwhile, Israel has announced its potential attack on the city of Rafah.

Nevertheless, Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on Palestinian affairs, warned in an interview with Anadolu Agency that Israel's potential attack on Rafah in southern Gaza would be“an attack on civilians” and“a massacre.”

Albanese stated that conveying the fear of death and injury to people in Gaza is very difficult and calculating systematic casualties is not possible.

