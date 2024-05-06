               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Westjet Reaches Deal With Maintenance Workers, Averting A Strike


    WestJet has reached a tentative agreement with the union that represents its maintenance engineers, averting a potential strike at the privately held airline.

    The two sides will now wait for the results of a ratification vote by union members. Details of the proposed new contract have not been made public.

    On May 4, WestJet, which is owned by Onex Corp. (ONEX), issued a 72-hour lockout notice to the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) union, warning of a work stoppage as early as April 7 unless a new labour agreement was achieved.

    Pilots at WestJet received a 24% pay raise over four years, plus other benefit enhancements, as part of a new labour pact reached in 2023.

    Based in Calgary, WestJet primarily operates in the western region of Canada. It has about 12,000 employees.

    The stock of Onex Corp. has risen 65% over the last 12 months to trade at $100.44 per share.





    Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks

    MENAFN06052024000212011056ID1108178445


    • Baystreet.ca

