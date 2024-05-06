FM: Palestinians Face Another Massacre In Rafah, Urges Int'l Action

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 6 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi warned Monday that the Palestinians face another massacre in Gaza as Israel threatened to launch an offensive on Rafah.He called on X for immediate international action to stop an attack on Rafah, an warned that "failure to do so will be an indelible stain on the international community.""Another massacre of the Palestinians is in the making. All must act now to prevent it. Failure to prevent the massacre will be an indelible stain on the international community. Too many massacres have been allowed. Enough." he wrote.