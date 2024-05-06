2024 Asia-Pacific SABRE Awards Launches Call For Entries

(MENAFN- PRovoke) The 2024 Asia-Pacific SABRE Awards are now open for entries, via the dedicated entry platform.
The 14th edition of the Asia-Pacific SABRE Awards recognizes the best in public relations programming from across the Asia-Pacific region and is open to campaigns developed by agencies, corporations, not-for-profit organizations, government agencies and more.
The SABRE Awards competition recognizes Superior Achievement in Branding, Reputation and Engagement and has a 30-year heritage, with competitions in North America, EMEA, Latin America and Africa as well as the Asia-Pacific competition.
In addition to categories celebrating the best campaigns from specific geographic markets, the Asia-Pacific competition recognizes great work in specific practice areas (from consumer PR to public affairs to employee communications) and in industry sectors (healthcare, technology, not-for-profit etc.). The Innovation SABRE awards, meanwhile, showcase the transformation of the PR craft, with a specific focus on such areas as technology, digital and content.
The entry website includes a complete list of categories, entry fee and deadline information (the early deadline is 17 May, the late deadline is 21 June), as well as tips for crafting a winning entry. The SABRE Asia-Pacific awards ceremony, along with PRovoke's Asia-Pacific Summit, will take place on 19 September, at the Westin Singapore.
"There seems little doubt that the public relations industry has emerged with a renewed sense of purpose from the turbulent events of the past three years," said Arun Sudhaman, editor-in-chief at PRovoke Media and chair of the SABRE Asia-Pacific jury. "Corporate communicators are more valuable in the C-suite and PR firms are less dispensable as trusted advisors - ensuring that new levels are being reached in terms of innovation and creativity. We're looking forward to benchmarking and showcasing this progress."
We are currently drawing up a jury of industry leaders across agency and corporate - if you'd like to be considered, please let us know.
At last year's Asia-Pacific SABRE Awards, which returned in person to Singapore, HP's Streetcode
won Best in Show , while Ogilvy PR and Sandpiper took the top Agency of the Year honours .
Separately, Asia-Pacific agencies can still enter the Agencies of the Year competition for free here , until 26 May.
