Rwanda In Jordan Commemorates The Genocide Against The Tutsi

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Rwandans were joined by the government officials, diplomats and Rwandans in Jordan in an event to mark the 30th commemoration of the genocide against the Tutsi, according to a statement.



This is the first commemoration event held in Amman following the recent opening of the embassy of Rwanda to Jordan. The event was attended by Her Royal Highness Princess Dina Mired, His Excellency Wajih Azaizeh, minister of state for the prime ministry affairs.



In her remarks, Ambassador Urujeni Bakuramutsa emphasised the importance of commemorating the genocide against the Tutsi and highlighted how this solemn occasion of remembrance serves as a means to prevent the horrors of the past from recurring. Bakuramutsa mentioned that“three decades have elapsed since April 7th 1994, a date etched in history as the beginning of 100 days of relentless slaughter, targeting over a million innocent men, women and children”.



Bakuramutsa reminded the collective responsibility to confront the insidious threat of denialism and hate speech that is currently increasing on a global scale and urged participants to recommit to the principles of tolerance, empathy, and understanding.

She concluded by quoting the remarks from President Paul Kagame:“The most important lesson our country has learnt is to transform challenges into opportunities, and also use so little to do a lot. There is nothing Rwandans cannot overcome, through unity, hard work and perseverance. We will forever be very grateful to those friends and partners who stood by our side, and some continue to do so, in the search for justice, as well as in development. We also thank the friends who continue to accompany us on the journey to durable peace and prosperity. Above all, and as always, I thank my fellow Rwandans for the courage they have shown in overcoming impossible odds and working together to build a new and better nation for all of us,” according to the statement.



In her remarks, Sheri Ritsema-Anderson, UN Resident Coordinator in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan mentioned that on April 7th, 1994, and during the nearly 100 days that followed, one million Tutsi children, women and men were mercilessly killed by their fellow Rwandans, highlighting that the atrocity saw families turn against each other and friends become adversaries. She said that“we gather not only to reflect on those tragic days, which witnessed the catastrophic loss of up to a million lives, but also to honour the resilience and bravery of those who survived. Their courage and willingness to forgive continue to offer a burst of light and hope amidst one of the most challenging chapters in human history”.

She further said that thirty years on, this catastrophic event should forever shock the conscience of humanity, serving as a grim reminder of the devastating effects of hatred and the critical need for tolerance and peace. She said“thirty years on, what Rwanda has taught us is invaluable - not just the stark realities of how quickly humanity can spiral into chaos if voices for peace and equal rights do not step in, but also the enduring strength of the human spirit to rebuild and renew.” She indicated that Rwanda's journey of recovery and transformation demonstrates that through unity and a shared commitment to human rights and dignity, rebuilding is indeed possible.”



In his remarks, Francis Ngarambe, chairman of the Rwandan community in Jordan indicated that the Genocide against the Tutsis was carefully and systematically planned and executed, with precision and timeliness. He reminded the audience that while remembering the atrocities that were committed, it is a moment to reflect the resilience that was witnessed by the survivors of the Genocide against the Tutsi.

Ngarambe called upon Friends of Rwanda and International Community to join the Rwandans in the fighting for anything that has intention to take back Rwanda to the same evil period of 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.



“I encourage everyone to actively engage in the fighting against genocide ideology and deniers in any form particularly through social media platforms,” he added.

He thanked the RPA-RPF soldiers and cadres for stopping the genocide against the Tutsi when the whole world had turned back on Rwanda and for liberating the country that has now taken a new path of reconciliation and forgiveness as well socioeconomic transformation, where Rwanda today is known for good leadership and governance championed by President Paul Kagame, according to the statement.