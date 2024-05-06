Australian Visa Crackdown Hits Indian Students, Some Universities Impose 'Blanket Bans'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Australia tightened student visa rules in March this year as migration hit a record high - severely affecting Indian students. The move has since spurred claims of targeted application denials and growing concerns about strained bilateral ties with New Delhi. Reports indicate that visas granted to Indian students fell by 48% between December 2022 and December 2023 as Australia looks to halve net migration by 2025The Anthony Albanese-led government has introduced several reforms in recent months in a bid to curtail back-door entry for work and permanent residency. Visa reforms include tougher eligibility criterion, stronger English-language tests and additional rules for education agents bringing overseas students to the country.

Data shared by the Indian High Commission in Canberra last year indicates that 1.22 lakh students from the country studied in Australia between January and September 2023. A Guardian report citing official numbers also notes that one in five students have had their visas rejected this year (till March) while many others suffer extensive waiting periods. The rejection proportion has reached a record high with Nepalese visas falling 53% and Pakistani visas falling 55% over the same period READ: Visa update: ETS says TOEFL scores are now valid for all Australian visa purposesThe crackdown has also prompted some Australian universities to update their policies - going as far as to impose a blanket ban on Indian students.



