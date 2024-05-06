XP Music Futures Unveils the Return of XCHANGE Initiative, Starting in Kuwait

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) Kuwait is the upcoming city to host the XP Music Futures workshop after Abu Dhabi, Cairo, Amman, and Riyadh



Riyadh, 06 May 2024: XP Music Futures, the leading music conference in the Middle East, is returning this year with its initiative XCHANGE for the first time in Kuwait. This makes Kuwait the first city to host the initiative in 2024, which combines a series of workshops as part of broader efforts by the pioneering conference to form an integrated ecosystem to educate and support the next generation of musical talents. The initiative further promotes an inclusive culture that leverages the music scene in the MENA region.



In a collaboration between XP Music Futures and ALGAS Events, Kuwait will host the XCHANGE workshop for the first time on May 7, 2024. This series of workshops has already toured four cities in 2023: Abu Dhabi, Cairo, Amman, and Riyadh.



Held at the Promenade Culture Center, panelists of XCHANGE KUWAIT workshop will include; AbdulKareem Al Fuwaires, Founder of Frenchy Says Relax, DJ and Curator; Thamer AlThamer, Founder and CEO of Ghmza Entertainment; and Nour Kawass, Founder of Not Necessarily Famous Agency.



Nada Alhelabi, General Manager at MDLBEAST Foundation, says: “We are delighted to be launching our pioneering XCHANGE initiative in Kuwait, aiming to have a glimpse into its rich cultural and musical heritage, in line with XP Music Futures goal to shed light on the regional musical industry, its present and future, further cementing the conference’s pioneering position and growing impact on people who are passionate about developing their careers, leveraging their network, and understanding of the music industry.”





The XCHANGE workshops foster a proper understanding of the regional music scene and its strengths, which will lead to better integration and a contribution to setting the agenda of XP Music Futures, organized by MDLBEAST. The workshops’ outcomes will then be documented through the annual ‘Xine’ magazine.



“These workshops enable us to collaborate with music creators in the Middle East to benefit from international expertise to compile data and better study musical

objectives. We expect to reach profound outcomes through the Kuwaiti version of the XCHANGE workshop, and we plan to reflect these outcomes through XP’s fourth edition program next December,” Alhelabi added.



XP Music Futures, a unique three-day conference held annually in Riyadh, attracts creatives and innovators from around the MENA region and promotes community building by gathering the music industry pioneers on the local, regional, and international levels. The conference offers a collection of interactive workshops and fireside chats revolving around the regional music scene, alongside unique nightlife experiences, to push the boundaries for music creators from all backgrounds and enable artists, designers, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to reshape the music scene.





MENAFN06052024006841014746ID1108177879