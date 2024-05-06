Russia must give West nuclear reminder

(MENAFN) In the realm of international relations, the concept of strategic stability has traditionally been defined in military-technical terms, centered around the deterrence of a massive first strike by nuclear-armed powers. However, as global dynamics evolve in the 21st century, it is imperative to reassess the underlying factors driving strategic calculus and the shifting geopolitical landscape.



Historically rooted in the Cold War era, the notion of strategic stability emerged amidst the military-strategic parity between the Soviet Union and the United States, fostering a phase of limited confrontation and predictability. Central to this paradigm was the maintenance of political dialogue between the superpowers, leading to arms control agreements and transparency measures aimed at mitigating the risks of nuclear conflict.



Yet, as the first quarter of the 21st century draws to a close, the international order finds itself in a state of flux, markedly divergent from the relative stability of the 1970s. The United States-centric world order, established in the aftermath of the Cold War, confronts mounting challenges, with the hegemony of Washington and the collective West visibly waning.



Concurrently, the ascendancy of non-Western powers, particularly China and India, across economic, military, and technological domains, further reshapes the global balance of power.



Against this backdrop, the traditional paradigm of strategic stability must be reexamined to account for the evolving dynamics of multipolarity and the recalibration of power centers. For Russia, in particular, this necessitates a recalibration of its nuclear deterrence strategy to assert its interests amidst shifting geopolitical tides. As the foundations of the United States-led world order are called into question, Moscow must navigate a complex landscape of competing interests and emergent power dynamics.



In essence, the imperative for Russia to reaffirm its nuclear deterrent capabilities serves as a potent reminder of its strategic significance in a rapidly changing world order. By reassessing the traditional parameters of strategic stability and embracing a nuanced understanding of geopolitical realities, Russia can assert its role as a key player in shaping the contours of international relations in the 21st century.

